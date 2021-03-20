Global Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Noise and vibration coatings are a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise and Vibration Coatings in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Noise and Vibration Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Noise and Vibration Coatings production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acrylic Based

PTFE Based

Rubber Based

Others

By type，acrylic based is the most commonly used type, with about 75% market share in 2019.

Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Marine

Appliances

Duct Work

Industrial Machinery

Others

The main application area of noise and vibration coatings is automotive. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 50.13%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

Sika

Mascoat

3M

BASF

Lord

Dow

PPG

Miba

Daubert Chem

PABCO Gypsum

Whitford

Auson

Verotek

Feilu

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Noise and Vibration Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Acrylic Based

4.1.3 PTFE Based

4.1.4 Rubber Based

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales, 2015-2020

….….Continued

