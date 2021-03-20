All news

Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Overall retail volume sales of NRT smoking cessation aids were stagnant in 2019 as these products faced heightened competition from substitute products. Several prescription drugs offer alternative solutions to consumers, especially as OTC products tend to be expensive. Heated tobacco, positioned as a healthier alternative to cigarette smoking, presents another challenge. The rising popularity of e-cigarettes and the influx of innovative models and designs with regular launches continue to win o…

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Nrt Smoking Cessation Aids in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

October 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Smokers Seek Convenient Ways To Help Them Quit

Nrt Smoking Cessation Aids To Face Stronger Competition From New Alternatives

New “reduced Risk” Products May Mean Fewer Smokers Will Want To Quit

Competitive Landscape

High Level of Concentration Continues

High Barriers for New Players..continue

 

