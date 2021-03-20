Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size study, by Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine and Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine), Application (Diagnostic Application and Therapeutic Application), by Procedural Volume (Diagnostic procedures and Therapeutic procedures) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market is valued approximately at USD 3.95 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nuclear medicine is medical specialty that uses radioactive tracers (radiopharmaceutical) to determine bodily function and to diagnose and treat disease. It is featured with designed camera that allows doctor to track the path of these radioactive trackers. In nuclear medication, Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) are common imaging scanning those are widely used in end-use industry. Nuclear medicine is implemented in human body by injecting radioactive material (radiopharmaceuticals or radiotracers) that can easily be detected on the PET scan. Radiotracers are commonly used in cancer treatment as it contains fluorodeoxyglucose that is a molecule like glucose. Cancer cells are metabolically active and absorb glucose at a higher speed that can easily be detected by PET scans. Therefore, efficient application of Nuclear medicine in cancer detection coupled with rising cancer cases across the globe accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) 2018, over 17 Billion new cancer cases were registered in 2018. Additionally, increasing incidence and prevalence of target conditioning is the factor driving the growth of market over the upcoming years. Whereas, application of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological disorders is an opportunity for the market growth. However, short life of radiopharmaceuticals are the factors hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/06/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-pressure_18.html

The regional analysis of global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global Nuclear Medicine market due to the increased better infrastructure facility in the health care sector. Similarly, North America is the fastest growing region in the market owing to the effectiveness of a diagnosis procedure for the early detection such as cancer and cardiac diseases.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/20/195114

Market player included in this report are:

Cardinal Health

Positron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Curium

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Nordion

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893860/0/en/Narrowband-IoT-NB-Iot-Chipset-Market-Is-Estimated-To-Reach-USD-265-Million-At-CAGR-60-By-2023-Mounting-Demand-for-Long-Range-Connectivity-to-Influence-Narrowband-IoT-NB-IoT-Chipset.html

Advanced Accelerator Applications

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

By Application:

Diagnostic Application

Therapeutic application

By Procedural Volume:

Diagnostic procedures

Therapeutic procedures

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Type ,2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Application,2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Procedural Volume, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Dynamics

3.1. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

5.4.2. Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Chapter 6. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Diagnostic Application

6.4.2. Therapeutic Application

Chapter 7. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Procedural Volume

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Procedural Volume, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates & Forecasts by Procedural Volume 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Diagnostic procedures

7.4.2. Therapeutic procedures

Chapter 8. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.2.1. U.S. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Procedural Volume breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.3. Europe Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.4.2. India Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.4.3. Japan Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.5. Latin America Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.5.2. Mexico Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

8.6. Rest of The World Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market

…. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105