Global Oligonucleotides Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

South Korea Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

DNA Oligos

RNA Oligos

South Korea Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)

Total South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Sigma-aldrich

Eurofins Genomics

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurogentec S.A

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

GenScript

BBI Life Sciences

GeneDesign

TriLink BioTechnologies

SGS DNA

LC Sciences

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biogene

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oligonucleotides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Oligonucleotides Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oligonucleotides Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Oligonucleotides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Oligonucleotides Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oligonucleotides Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Oligonucleotides Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 DNA Oligos

4.1.3 RNA Oligos

4.2 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Research

5.1.4 Diagnostic

5.2 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Integrated DNA Technologies

6.1.1 Integrated DNA Technologies Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Integrated DNA Technologies Business Overview

6.1.3 Integrated DNA Technologies Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Integrated DNA Technologies Key News

6.2 Agilent

6.2.1 Agilent Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Agilent Business Overview

6.2.3 Agilent Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Agilent Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Agilent Key News

6.3 Sigma-aldrich

6.3.1 Sigma-aldrich Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sigma-aldrich Business Overview

6.3.3 Sigma-aldrich Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sigma-aldrich Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sigma-aldrich Key News

6.4 Eurofins Genomics

6.4.1 Eurofins Genomics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Eurofins Genomics Business Overview

6.4.3 Eurofins Genomics Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eurofins Genomics Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Eurofins Genomics Key News

6.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

6.5.1 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Corporate Summary

6.5.2 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Business Overview

6.5.3 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Key News

6.6 Eurogentec S.A

6.6.1 Eurogentec S.A Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eurogentec S.A Business Overview

6.6.3 Eurogentec S.A Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Eurogentec S.A Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Eurogentec S.A Key News

6.7 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Business Overview

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Key News

….….Continued

