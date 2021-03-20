Global Oligonucleotides Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Vietnam Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

DNA Oligos

RNA Oligos

Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)

Total Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Sigma-aldrich

Eurofins Genomics

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurogentec S.A

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

GenScript

BBI Life Sciences

GeneDesign

TriLink BioTechnologies

SGS DNA

LC Sciences

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biogene

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oligonucleotides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Oligonucleotides Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oligonucleotides Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Oligonucleotides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oligonucleotides Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Oligonucleotides Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 DNA Oligos

4.1.3 RNA Oligos

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Research

5.1.4 Diagnostic

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Integrated DNA Technologies

6.1.1 Integrated DNA Technologies Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Integrated DNA Technologies Business Overview

6.1.3 Integrated DNA Technologies Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-

….….Continued

