Global Oligonucleotides Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are short nucleic acid polymers used in research, genetic testing and forensics.

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in France, including the following market information:
France Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)
France Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)
Top Five Competitors in France Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)
France Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
DNA Oligos
RNA Oligos

France Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)
France Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Research
Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)

Total France Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Integrated DNA Technologies
Agilent
Sigma-aldrich
Eurofins Genomics
L.G.C Biosearch Technologies
Eurogentec S.A
Nitto Denko Avecia Inc
GenScript
BBI Life Sciences
GeneDesign
TriLink BioTechnologies
SGS DNA
LC Sciences
Twist Bioscience
Creative Biogene

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oligonucleotides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Oligonucleotides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Oligonucleotides Overall Market Size
2.1 France Oligonucleotides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Oligonucleotides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Oligonucleotides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oligonucleotides Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Oligonucleotides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Oligonucleotides Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Oligonucleotides Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Oligonucleotides Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oligonucleotides Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Oligonucleotides Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 DNA Oligos
4.1.3 RNA Oligos
4.2 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – France Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….….Continued

 

