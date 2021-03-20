Global Oligonucleotides Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are short nucleic acid polymers used in research, genetic testing and forensics.

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Italy Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Italy Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

DNA Oligos

RNA Oligos

Italy Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Italy Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)

Total Italy Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Sigma-aldrich

Eurofins Genomics

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurogentec S.A

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

GenScript

BBI Life Sciences

GeneDesign

TriLink BioTechnologies

SGS DNA

LC Sciences

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biogene

