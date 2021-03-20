Global Oligonucleotides Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are short nucleic acid polymers used in research, genetic testing and forensics.

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/824461-covid-19-impact-analysis-on-aluminum-extruded-products-market-analysis-glob/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Japan Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://geeksarticle.com/power-quality-equipment-industry-trends-industry-forecast-applications-growth-drivers-demands-global-forecast-to-2025/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Japan Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

DNA Oligos

RNA Oligos

Japan Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Japan Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cement-industry-size-upcoming-trends-opportunities-up-to-date-development-data-and-global-research-insight-2020-2025-2020-12-28

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)

Total Japan Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Sigma-aldrich

Eurofins Genomics

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurogentec S.A

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

GenScript

BBI Life Sciences

GeneDesign

TriLink BioTechnologies

SGS DNA

LC Sciences

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biogene

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oligonucleotides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Oligonucleotides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Oligonucleotides Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Oligonucleotides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Oligonucleotides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oligonucleotides Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Oligonucleotides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Oligonucleotides Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Oligonucleotides Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oligonucleotides Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Oligonucleotides Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 DNA Oligos

4.1.3 RNA Oligos

4.2 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Research

5.1.4 Diagnostic

5.2 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Integrated DNA Technologies

6.1.1 Integrated DNA Technologies Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Integrated DNA Technologies Business Overview

6.1.3 Integrated DNA Technologies Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Integrated DNA Technologies Key News

6.2 Agilent

6.2.1 Agilent Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Agilent Business Overview

6.2.3 Agilent Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Agilent Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Agilent Key News

6.3 Sigma-aldrich

6.3.1 Sigma-aldrich Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sigma-aldrich Business Overview

6.3.3 Sigma-aldrich Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sigma-aldrich Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sigma-aldrich Key News

6.4 Eurofins Genomics

6.4.1 Eurofins Genomics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Eurofins Genomics Business Overview

6.4.3 Eurofins Genomics Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eurofins Genomics Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Eurofins Genomics Key News

6.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

6.5.1 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Corporate Summary

6.5.2 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Business Overview

6.5.3 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Key News

6.6 Eurogentec S.A

6.6.1 Eurogentec S.A Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eurogentec S.A Business Overview

6.6.3 Eurogentec S.A Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Eurogentec S.A Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Eurogentec S.A Key News

6.7 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Business Overview

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Key News

6.8 GenScript

6.8.1 GenScript Corporate Summary

6.8.2 GenScript Business Overview

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105