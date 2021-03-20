Global Oligonucleotides Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

DNA Oligos

RNA Oligos

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)

Total Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Sigma-aldrich

Eurofins Genomics

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurogentec S.A

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

GenScript

BBI Life Sciences

GeneDesign

TriLink BioTechnologies

SGS DNA

LC Sciences

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biogene

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oligonucleotides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Oligonucleotides Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oligonucleotides Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Oligonucleotides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oligonucleotides Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Oligonucleotides Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 DNA Oligos

4.1.3 RNA Oligos

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Research

5.1.4 Diagnostic

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Oligonucleotides Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Integrated DNA Technologies

6.1.1 Integrated DNA Technologies Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Integrated DNA Technologies Business Overview

6.1.3 Integrated DNA Technologies Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Integrated DNA Technologies Key News

6.2 Agilent

6.2.1 Agilent Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Agilent Business Overview

6.2.3 Agilent Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Agilent Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Agilent Key News

6.3 Sigma-aldrich

6.3.1 Sigma-aldrich Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sigma-aldrich Business Overview

6.3.3 Sigma-aldrich Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sigma-aldrich Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sigma-aldrich Key News

6.4 Eurofins Genomics

6.4.1 Eurofins Genomics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Eurofins Genomics Business Overview

6.4.3 Eurofins Genomics Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eurofins Genomics Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Eurofins Genomics Key News

6.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

6.5.1 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Corporate Summary

6.5.2 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Business Overview

6.5.3 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Key News

6.6 Eurogentec S.A

6.6.1 Eurogentec S.A Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eurogentec S.A Business Overview

6.6.3 Eurogentec S.A Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Eurogentec S.A Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Eurogentec S.A Key News

6.7 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Business Overview

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Oligonucleotides Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

….….Continued

