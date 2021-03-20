Global Operating Room Integration Market Size study, by Component (Software, Services), by Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery, Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Operating Room Integration Market is valued approximately USD 0.88 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. With the advent of more advanced imaging along with diagnostic technology for the operating room, these rooms are becoming extensively complicated e.g. with the addition of operating room devices, surgical lighting, the image capturing devices and medical displays. Operating Room Integration (ORI) is designed to modernize the operating room by consolidating the data and offering access to audio & video and controls for all devices at central command station, permitting the surgeon to accomplish various tasks efficiently without the necessity to move near the operating room. One of the most important benefit of operating room integration provides is the ability to allow the surgeon to continue operating with real-time information. Rising number of hospitals, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedure, redevelopment projects & funding for improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising need to curtail healthcare costs are the few factors, driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, As per the study of the Statista, the total number of hospitals in China has increased significantly over the last decade from about 197 thousand in 2008 to nearly 33 thousand hospitals in 2018. Also, in 2017, there were approximately 1,920 hospitals in the United Kingdom, up from 1,568 hospitals since 2014, as per the Statista. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, limited availability of skilled surgeons for operating room management, and high operational cost are the few factors that acts as a restraint in global Operating Room Integration market.

The regional analysis of global Operating Room Integration Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and surging adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the rise in health care expenditure, surging number of surgeries, increase in automation technologies and increasing implementation of HMI technology.

Major market player included in this report are:

Steris PLC

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

Olympus Corporation

Getinge AB

Alvo Medical

Skytron

Merivaara Corporation

Brainlab AG

SONY Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application:

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Thoracic Surgery

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Operating Room Integration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Operating Room Integration Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Operating Room Integration Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Operating Room Integration Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Operating Room Integration Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Operating Room Integration Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Operating Room Integration Market Dynamics

3.1. Operating Room Integration Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Operating Room Integration Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Operating Room Integration Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Operating Room Integration Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Operating Room Integration Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Operating Room Integration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Operating Room Integration Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Operating Room Integration Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Operating Room Integration Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Operating Room Integration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. General Surgery

6.4.2. Orthopedic Surgery

6.4.3. Cardiovascular Surgery

6.4.4. Neurosurgery

6.4.5. Thoracic Surgery

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Operating Room Integration Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Operating Room Integration Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Operating Room Integration Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Operating Room Integration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

….. continued

