Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is valued approximately USD 1069.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ophthalmic laser is a medical device that is used to treat ophthalmic disorders with the use of laser beam source. The laser beam emitted from these devices as a source of monochromatic light and clear that focuses on a particular spot in the eye. These lasers are used for a variety of ophthalmic disorder and procedures such as retinal photocoagulation, cataract surgery, laser iridotomy and more. High prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, rapid growth in geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes are key driving forces of market growth. The WHO data in 2016 specified that over 650 million of world population was recorded to be obese. According to Obesity Update 2017 by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the obesity levels are anticipated to increase gradually World Obesity Federation (2017) reported that more than 2.7 billion of world population would be obese by the year 2025. Moreover, technological advancements are expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment and therapy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Ophthalmic Lasers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing regulatory approvals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, rising aging population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ophthalmic Lasers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (A Novartis AG Company)

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Abbott)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (A Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Company)

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (A Subsidiary of Ziemer Group Holding AG)

Iridex Corporation

Nidek Co., Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

ND:Yag Lasers

Diode Lasers

Others

By Application:

Refractive Error Correction

Cataract Removal

Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

Glaucoma Treatment

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Canters

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Dynamics

3.1. Ophthalmic Lasers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Ophthalmic Lasers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Femtosecond Lasers

5.4.2. Excimer Lasers

5.4.3. ND:Yag Lasers

5.4.4. Diode Lasers

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Ophthalmic Lasers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Refractive Error Correction

6.4.2. Cataract Removal

6.4.3. Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

6.4.4. Glaucoma Treatment

6.4.5. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by End users

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market by end users, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Ophthalmic Lasers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centres

….. continued

