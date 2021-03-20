All news

Global Owens-Illinois Inc in Packaging (World) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

O-I is the world’s leading company in glass bottle manufacturing. Beverages packaging is particularly important and O-I has been investing in expanding its capabilities in growth areas such as premium beer and customised packaging to adapt to expected future demand. O-I has also been shifting geographical focus, especially by adding to its capabilities in the growing Latin American market.

Euromonitor International’s Owens-Illinois Inc in Packaging (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaging industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

