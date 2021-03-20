All news

Global Packaging Industry in Germany Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

COVID-19 first made its presence felt in Germany when restrictions on large gatherings started from 13 March 2020. Schools were closed, travel was restricted, and many of the country’s borders were closed, yet Germany never had a full lockdown, as people were allowed to go outside as much as they wanted, as long as they were alone or with one other person.

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Packaging Industry in Germany

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Growing focus on animal welfare likely to shape packaged food labelling over the forecast period

War on sugar hits liquid cartons hard

Drinking in moderation trend and change in consumption occasions led to smaller pack sizes pre-COVID-19

Innovation centred on sustainability in 2019, in the face of rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials..continue

 

