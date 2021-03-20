All news

Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Paediatric consumer health registered another retail value decline in 2019, resulting from Swiss parents’ cautiousness about administering medication to their children. Swiss parents generally consult doctors and give their children prescription medication. Pharmacists also encourage parents to consult a doctor, especially in the case of small children under six years of age. OTC products for children are highly regulated in Switzerland, which results in a restricted number of products on the ma…

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Paediatric Consumer Health in Switzerland

Headlines

Prospects

Child-specific Medication Is Highly Regulated in Switzerland

Parents Also Opt for Alternatives To Paediatric Consumer Health in the Search for More Natural Remedies

Low Birth Rates Also Contribute To Weak Growth

Competitive Landscape

Leading Brand Is in Paediatric Dermatologicals

Large International Players in Strong Positions

Restricted Market Opportunities Force Companies To Withdraw Products..continue

 

