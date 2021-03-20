Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Paediatric consumer health registered another retail value decline in 2019, resulting from Swiss parents’ cautiousness about administering medication to their children. Swiss parents generally consult doctors and give their children prescription medication. Pharmacists also encourage parents to consult a doctor, especially in the case of small children under six years of age. OTC products for children are highly regulated in Switzerland, which results in a restricted number of products on the ma…
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Toc
Paediatric Consumer Health in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
October 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Child-specific Medication Is Highly Regulated in Switzerland
Parents Also Opt for Alternatives To Paediatric Consumer Health in the Search for More Natural Remedies
Low Birth Rates Also Contribute To Weak Growth
Competitive Landscape
Leading Brand Is in Paediatric Dermatologicals
Large International Players in Strong Positions
Restricted Market Opportunities Force Companies To Withdraw Products..continue
