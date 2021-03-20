Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Para-aminophenol (PAP) is the organic compound with the formula H2NC6H4OH. Typically available as a white powder. Para-aminophenol is a kind of commonly used intermediate of refined chemical industrial product, In the dye industry, it is applied to the synthesis of weakly acidic yellow 6G, weak acid yellow 5G, vulcanization blue 3R, Sulphur Blue CV, vulcanization Brilliant Green GB, sulfur red brown B3R, C.I. Sulphur Black 6(53295) and so on. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used for the synthesis of paracetamol, clofibrate and so on. It is also used in the preparation of the developer, antioxidants and oil additives and other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Para-aminophenol (PAP) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Para-aminophenol (PAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Para-aminophenol (PAP) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hydrogenation Reduction Method

Iron Powder Reduction Method

Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Rubber Antioxidant

Dyes

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Anhui Bayi Chemical

Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

Farmson

Taixing Yangzi

Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Taizhou Nuercheng

Anhui Zhongxing Chemical

Meghmani Organics

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Para-aminophenol (PAP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Hydrogenation Reduction Method

4.1.3 Iron Powder Reduction Method

4.2 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

5.1.3 Rubber Antioxidant

5.1.4 Dyes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Anhui Bayi Chemical

6.1.1 Anhui Bayi Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Anhui Bayi Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Anhui Bayi Chemical Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Anhui Bayi Chemical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Anhui Bayi Chemical Key News

6.2 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

6.2.1 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Business Overview

6.2.3 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Key News

6.3 Farmson

6.3.1 Farmson Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Farmson Business Overview

6.3.3 Farmson Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

