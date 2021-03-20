Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Size study, by Type (Risk Management and Safety Solutions, Claims Management Solutions, Governance, Risk and Compliance Solutions), by Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by End User Industry (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers, Pharmacies, Other End Users) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market is valued approximately USD 1.17 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.12% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software are being deployed in medical institutions in order to curb out the increase in number of medical errors occurred due to the human error, ignorance and poor management. Also, growing focus on improving patient outcomes and increasing need to curtail rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market. Implementation of patient safety and risk management software helps in the effective management of the patient safety events. Initiatives from government to improve the patient outcomes and safety is further expected to fuel the market growth. Many healthcare organizations are actively moving towards digitization to streamline their entire workflow and also to ensure patient care and safety resulting in increasing demand for patient for patient safety and risk management software. For instance, according to a report published by National Institute for Transforming India in July 2018, operationalizing of 1.5 lac health and wellness centers that offer preventive and primary care across India is proposed by the Indian government under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Further, Patient Safety and Risk Management Software are also being deployed in the medical institutions, public places, hospitals, ambulatory care centers and pharmacies to monitor and control the spread of contagious infections. Further, the market holds a bold future owing to opportunities such as increasing use of big data analytics for patient safety. However, lack of in-house IT expertise, data security concerns and the disinclination of healthcare providers to adopt new methods of patient safety and risk management are some of the factors that are expected to restrain the market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/821384-zinc-dialkyldithiophosphates-additive-market-2023/

The regional analysis of global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early technical advancements and stringent government policies and regulation pertaining to health care. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing patient population in this region, rising government initiatives to improve the patient safety & patient outcomes in healthcare and rapid return on investment (ROI) would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market across the region.

ALSO READ :https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/21/150823

Major market player included in this report are:

Rldatix

Verge Health, LLC

Riskqual Technologies

Quantros, Inc.

Clarity Group Inc.

Conduent Inc.

Prista Corporation

Riskonnect Inc. (A Part of Thoma Bravo, LLC)

Smartgate Solutions Ltd.

The Patient Safety Company

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893819/0/en/High-Performance-Alloys-Market-Size-is-Anticipated-to-Witness-Healthy-CAGR-by-Forecast-to-2023-Global-High-Performance-Alloys-Industry-Driven-by-the-Growth-of-the-Automotive-Indust.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Risk Management and Safety Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Governance, Risk and Compliance Solutions

By Deployment Mode:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Risk Management and Safety Solutions

5.4.2. Claims Management Solutions

5.4.3. Governance, Risk and Compliance Solutions

Chapter 6. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by Deployment Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Private Cloud

6.4.2. Public Cloud

6.4.3. Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 7. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by End User Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by End User Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Ambulatory Care Centers

7.4.3. Long-Term Care Centers

7.4.4. Pharmacies

7.4.5. Other End Users

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105