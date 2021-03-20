All news

Global PEGylated Proteins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

PEGylating has been widely used as a post-production modification methodology for improving biomedical efficacy and physicochemical properties of therapeutic proteins since the first PEGylated product was approved by Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEGylated Proteins in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PEGylated Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PEGylated Proteins production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Colony Stimulating Factors
Interferons
Erythropoietin (EPO)
Recombinant Factor Viii
Monoclonal Antibodies
Others

Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cancer Treatment
Hepatitis
Chronic Kidney Disease
Leukemia
SCID
Rheumatoid Arthritis & Crohn’s Disease
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (g)
Total Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ENZON Pharmaceuticals
Merck Sharp & Dohme
Roche
Pfizer
Amgen
UCB

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEGylated Proteins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEGylated Proteins Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia PEGylated Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEGylated Proteins Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers PEGylated Proteins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 PEGylated Proteins Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Companies

 

…..continued

 

