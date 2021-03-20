All news

Global PEGylated Proteins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

PEGylating has been widely used as a post-production modification methodology for improving biomedical efficacy and physicochemical properties of therapeutic proteins since the first PEGylated product was approved by Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEGylated Proteins in France, including the following market information:
France PEGylated Proteins Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France PEGylated Proteins Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
France PEGylated Proteins Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
Top Five Competitors in France PEGylated Proteins Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PEGylated Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PEGylated Proteins production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France PEGylated Proteins Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
France PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Colony Stimulating Factors
Interferons
Erythropoietin (EPO)
Recombinant Factor Viii
Monoclonal Antibodies
Others

France PEGylated Proteins Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
France PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cancer Treatment
Hepatitis
Chronic Kidney Disease
Leukemia
SCID
Rheumatoid Arthritis & Crohn’s Disease
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (g)
Total France PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ENZON Pharmaceuticals
Merck Sharp & Dohme
Roche
Pfizer
Amgen
UCB

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEGylated Proteins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France PEGylated Proteins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France PEGylated Proteins Overall Market Size
2.1 France PEGylated Proteins Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France PEGylated Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France PEGylated Proteins Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEGylated Proteins Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France PEGylated Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France PEGylated Proteins Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France PEGylated Proteins Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France PEGylated Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEGylated Proteins Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers PEGylated Proteins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 PEGylated Proteins Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Companies

4 Sights by Product

…..continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

