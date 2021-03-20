All news

Global PEGylated Proteins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

PEGylating has been widely used as a post-production modification methodology for improving biomedical efficacy and physicochemical properties of therapeutic proteins since the first PEGylated product was approved by Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEGylated Proteins in US, including the following market information:
US PEGylated Proteins Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US PEGylated Proteins Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
US PEGylated Proteins Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
Top Five Competitors in US PEGylated Proteins Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PEGylated Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PEGylated Proteins production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US PEGylated Proteins Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
US PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Colony Stimulating Factors
Interferons
Erythropoietin (EPO)
Recombinant Factor Viii
Monoclonal Antibodies
Others

US PEGylated Proteins Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
US PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cancer Treatment
Hepatitis
Chronic Kidney Disease
Leukemia
SCID
Rheumatoid Arthritis & Crohn’s Disease
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (g)
Total US PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ENZON Pharmaceuticals
Merck Sharp & Dohme
Roche
Pfizer
Amgen
UCB

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEGylated Proteins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US PEGylated Proteins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US PEGylated Proteins Overall Market Size
2.1 US PEGylated Proteins Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US PEGylated Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US PEGylated Proteins Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEGylated Proteins Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US PEGylated Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US PEGylated Proteins Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US PEGylated Proteins Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US PEGylated Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEGylated Proteins Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers PEGylated Proteins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 PEGylated Proteins Companies

