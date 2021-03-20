Global PEGylated Proteins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

PEGylating has been widely used as a post-production modification methodology for improving biomedical efficacy and physicochemical properties of therapeutic proteins since the first PEGylated product was approved by Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PEGylated Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PEGylated Proteins production and consumption in Japan

Colony Stimulating Factors

Interferons

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Recombinant Factor Viii

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Cancer Treatment

Hepatitis

Chronic Kidney Disease

Leukemia

SCID

Rheumatoid Arthritis & Crohn’s Disease

Others

ENZON Pharmaceuticals

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Roche

Pfizer

Amgen

UCB

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PEGylated Proteins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan PEGylated Proteins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan PEGylated Proteins Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan PEGylated Proteins Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan PEGylated Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan PEGylated Proteins Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PEGylated Proteins Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan PEGylated Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan PEGylated Proteins Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan PEGylated Proteins Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan PEGylated Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEGylated Proteins Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers PEGylated Proteins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 PEGylated Proteins Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan PEGylated Proteins Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colony Stimulating Factors

4.1.3 Interferons

4.1.4 Erythropoietin (EPO)

4.1.5 Recombinant Factor Viii

4.1.6 Monoclonal Antibodies

…..continued

