Global PEGylated Proteins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

PEGylating has been widely used as a post-production modification methodology for improving biomedical efficacy and physicochemical properties of therapeutic proteins since the first PEGylated product was approved by Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PEGylated Proteins in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
South Korea PEGylated Proteins Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PEGylated Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PEGylated Proteins production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Colony Stimulating Factors
Interferons
Erythropoietin (EPO)
Recombinant Factor Viii
Monoclonal Antibodies
Others
South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)
South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cancer Treatment
Hepatitis
Chronic Kidney Disease
Leukemia
SCID
Rheumatoid Arthritis & Crohn’s Disease
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (g)
Total South Korea PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ENZON Pharmaceuticals
Merck Sharp & Dohme
Roche
Pfizer
Amgen
UCB
TABLE OF CONTENTS
