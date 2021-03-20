Global PEGylated Proteins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

PEGylating has been widely used as a post-production modification methodology for improving biomedical efficacy and physicochemical properties of therapeutic proteins since the first PEGylated product was approved by Food and Drug Administration in the early 1990s.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEGylated Proteins in India, including the following market information:

India PEGylated Proteins Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India PEGylated Proteins Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)

India PEGylated Proteins Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (g)

Top Five Competitors in India PEGylated Proteins Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PEGylated Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PEGylated Proteins production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India PEGylated Proteins Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)

India PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Colony Stimulating Factors

Interferons

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Recombinant Factor Viii

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

India PEGylated Proteins Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (g)

India PEGylated Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cancer Treatment

Hepatitis

Chronic Kidney Disease

Leukemia

SCID

Rheumatoid Arthritis & Crohn’s Disease

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (g)

Total India PEGylated Proteins Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ENZON Pharmaceuticals

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Roche

Pfizer

Amgen

UCB

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PEGylated Proteins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India PEGylated Proteins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India PEGylated Proteins Overall Market Size

2.1 India PEGylated Proteins Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India PEGylated Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India PEGylated Proteins Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PEGylated Proteins Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India PEGylated Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India PEGylated Proteins Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India PEGylated Proteins Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India PEGylated Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEGylated Proteins Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers PEGylated Proteins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 PEGylated Proteins Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEGylated Proteins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colony Stimulating Factors

4.1.3 Interferons

4.1.4 Erythropoietin (EPO)

4.1.5 Recombinant Factor Viii

4.1.6 Monoclonal Antibodies

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India PEGylated Proteins Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…..continued

