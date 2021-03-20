Global Pen Needles Market Size study, by Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles) By Length ( 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm) By Therapy (Insulin Therapy, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Therapy, Growth Hormone Therapy, Other Therapies) By Mode of Purchase (Retail, Non-Retail) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Pen Needles Market is valued approximately USD 1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pen needles are used in combination with infusion pens to provide or deliver injectable drugs into the body. A pen needle comprises of a hollow needle which is embedded in a plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. They are commonly used by people with chronic diseases who often require multiple daily injections for instance, in diabetes. Increase in diabetes have driven more people to take insulin that can be self-administered through insulin needle pen. Thus, growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with favorable reimbursement policies are key driving factor of market growth. According to the International Diabetic Federation, the number of diabetic patients are growing at a significant pace. As per the source the number of diabetic patients in 2015 were reported to be approximately 425 million globally whereas these number are estimated to grow about 578 million by 2030 and about 700 million by 2045. Further, growing prevalence for biosimilar drugs is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Insulin pen needles are expected for single use however it is known that a significant proportion of people with diabetes do re-use needle pens this is expected to create significant challenge in the market. However, preference for alternative modes of drug delivery impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : https://articlescad.com/article/show/168810

The regional analysis of global Pen Needles market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and growing prevalence of diabetes in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel product and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pen Needles market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/21/163056

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Novo Nordisk

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford, Ltd.

HTL-Strefa

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Ultimed

Allison Medical, Inc.

Artsana S.P.A.

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893805/0/en/BYOD-and-Enterprise-Mobility-Market-to-Grow-Up-to-94-41-Bn-Valuation-by-2023-Cost-Affordability-to-Inspire-BYOD-and-Enterprise-Mobility-Market-Expansion.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

By Length:

4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

By Therapy:

Insulin Therapy

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Therapy

Growth Hormone Therapy

Other Therapies

By Mode of Purchase:

Retail

Non-Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pen Needles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pen Needles Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pen Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pen Needles Market, by Needle Length, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Pen Needles Market, by Therapy, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Pen Needles Market, by Mode of Purchase, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pen Needles Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pen Needles Market Dynamics

3.1. Pen Needles Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Pen Needles Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pen Needles Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Pen Needles Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Pen Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pen Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Standard Pen Needles

5.4.2. Safety Pen Needles

Chapter 6. Global Pen Needles Market, by Length

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Pen Needles Market by Needle Length, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Pen Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Needle Length 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Pen Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. 4mm

6.4.2. 5mm

6.4.3. 6mm

6.4.4. 8mm

6.4.5. 10mm

6.4.6. 12mm

Chapter 7. Global Pen Needles Market, by Therapy

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Pen Needles Market by Therapy, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Pen Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Therapy 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Pen Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Insulin Therapy

7.4.2. Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Therapy

7.4.3. Growth Hormone Therapy

7.4.4. Other Therapies

Chapter 8. Global Pen Needles Market, by Mode of Purchase

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Pen Needles Market by Mode of Purchase, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Pen Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of Purchase 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Pen Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Retail

8.4.2. Non-Retail

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105