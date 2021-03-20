All news

Global Physiological Saline Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Physiological Saline is a mixture of sodium chloride in water and has a number of uses in medicine. Applied to the affected area it is used to clean wounds, help remove contact lenses, and help with dry eyes. By injection into a vein it is used to treat dehydration such as from gastroenteritis and diabetic ketoacidosis. It is also used to dilute other medications to be given by injection.

Note: In this report, the unit should be bottle or bag, which depends on the package of the physiological saline. The unit is based on the average size of physiological saline which is 500mL for standard estimation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Physiological Saline in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Physiological Saline Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Physiological Saline Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Japan Physiological Saline Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Physiological Saline Market 2019 (%)
The global Physiological Saline market was valued at 3084.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3611.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Physiological Saline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Physiological Saline production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Physiological Saline Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Japan Physiological Saline Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Flexible Bag
Plastic Bottles
Glass Bottles

Japan Physiological Saline Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Japan Physiological Saline Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Clinics
Recovery Center

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Physiological Saline Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Physiological Saline Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Physiological Saline Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Japan Physiological Saline Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Baxter
Hospira (Pfizer)
Fresenius Kabi
BBraun
Otsuka
Kelun Group
CR Double-Cran
SSY Group
Cisen
Denis Chem Lab Limited
SHREE KRISHNA KESHAV

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Physiological Saline Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Physiological Saline Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Physiological Saline Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Physiological Saline Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Physiological Saline Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Physiological Saline Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Physiological Saline Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Physiological Saline Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Physiological Saline Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

