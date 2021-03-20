Global Phytosterols Market by Type (Beta-sitosterol, Campesterol, and Stigmasterol), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Feed) & by Region – Global Trends & Forecast to 2019-2026

Global Phytosterols Market is valued approximately USD 612.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Phytosterols are substances, that are analogous to the structure of cholesterol which occurs in plants. It enriches food and dietary supplements and have been known for decades. It has property for reducing blood cholesterol. There is plethora of commercial products that contains phytosterols in various proportions. There are several factors driven the growth of market such as: increase in number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases, various health benefits and demand of consumer for functional food, rise in end use applications. Phytosterols are basically found in all items of plant origin, mainly oils, but also in dried fruits and pulses. They are widely used as food preservatives in food and beverages, such as yogurt, milk, sausages, cold cuts, bakery products, spicy sausages, margarines, and spreads. The increase in precedence of heart diseases has elevated product penetration and product availability that gives an opportunity of ethnic minorities. A key challenge for this market is to establish effective marketing strategies. Further, the market faces the major restraint in the form of side effects.
ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/06/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-food-anti_18.html
The regional analysis of Phytosterols Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. European region is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the deaths caused due to cardiovascular diseases and rise in aging population, increased in awareness level regarding health and wellness.
ALSO READ : https://www.agreatertown.com/united_states_minor_outlying_islands_un/electric_traction_motor_market_status_price_business_opportunities_key_findings_and_industry_outlook_2023_0007513784
Major market player included in this report are:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BASF Se
Bunge Limited
Cargill Inc.
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
Arboris LLC
Gustav Parmentier Gmbh
Hyphyto Inc.
Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
Raisio Plc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893902/0/en/PCB-Design-Software-Market-Is-Predicted-To-Grow-at-a-26-CAGR-By-2023-PCB-Design-Software-Market-to-Register-Notable-Growth-Due-to-Demand-for-Smart-Technologies.html
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Beta-Sitosterol
Campestrol
Stigmasterol
Others
By Application:
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Feed
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Phytosterols Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Phytosterols Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Phytosterols Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Phytosterols Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Phytosterols Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Phytosterols Market Dynamics
3.1. Phytosterols Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Phytosterols Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Phytosterols Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Phytosterols Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Phytosterols Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Phytosterols Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Beta-sitosterol
5.4.2. Campesterol
5.4.3. Stigmasterol
5.4.4. Others (avenasterol, ergosterol, brassicasterol, lupeol, and cycloartenol)
Chapter 6. Global Phytosterols Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Phytosterols Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Phytosterols Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Phytosterols Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Food
6.4.2. Pharmaceuticals
6.4.3. Cosmetics
6.4.4. Feed
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105