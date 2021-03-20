Global Pipe Wrenches Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Wrenches in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Pipe Wrenches Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market 2019 (%)

The global Pipe Wrenches market was valued at 733.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 821.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Pipe Wrenches market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pipe Wrenches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pipe Wrenches production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Stanley

RIDGID

TTI Group

Apex Tool Group

SNAP-ON

Irwin

REED

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pipe Wrenches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Pipe Wrenches Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pipe Wrenches Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Pipe Wrenches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Pipe Wrenches Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Wrenches Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Pipe Wrenches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Pipe Wrenches Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

4.1.3 Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

4.1.4 Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

4.2 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Pipe Wrenches in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Pipe Wrenches Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Pipe Wrenches Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Pipe Wrenches Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Pipe Wrenches Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Wrenches Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Pipe Wrenches Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Pipe Wrenches Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Stanley Corporate Summary

Table 20. Stanley Pipe Wrenches Product OfferingsList of Figures

Figure 1. Pipe Wrenches Segment by Type

Figure 2. Pipe Wrenches Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Pipe Wrenches Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Pipe Wrenches Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Pipe Wrenches Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Pipe Wrenches Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Pipe Wrenches Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Pipe Wrenches Market Share, 2020-2026

….CONTINUED

