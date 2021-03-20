All news

Global Pizza in the Age of Delivery Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

With the rise of third-party delivery providers, global pizza players have had to adapt their models to account for increased outside competition. International limited-service pizza chains have invested heavily in technology to create seamless ordering and delivery processes, while independent restaurants have worked to incorporate health and wellness trends into their menus

Euromonitor International’s Pizza in the Age of Delivery global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment – be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

