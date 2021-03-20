Global Powered Data Buoy Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Powered Data Buoy are instruments which collect data within the world’s oceans, as well as aid during emergency response to chemical spills, legal proceedings, and engineering design. Moored buoys are connected with the ocean bottom using chains, nylon, or buoyant polypropylene.By power source, data buoy can be divided into solar and battery types in this report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powered Data Buoy in China, including the following market information:

China Powered Data Buoy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Powered Data Buoy Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Powered Data Buoy Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Powered Data Buoy Market 2019 (%)

The global Powered Data Buoy market was valued at 146.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 162.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Powered Data Buoy market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powered Data Buoy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Powered Data Buoy production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Powered Data Buoy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Powered Data Buoy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solar Powered

Battery Powered

China Powered Data Buoy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Powered Data Buoy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Defense

Research

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fugro Oceanor

NexSens Technology, Inc

Aanderaa

Develogic GmbH

MetOcean Telematics

Fendercare Marine

Mobilis SAS

AXYS Technologies Inc.

JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd

IMBROS

OBSERVATOR

Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powered Data Buoy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Powered Data Buoy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Powered Data Buoy Overall Market Size

2.1 China Powered Data Buoy Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Powered Data Buoy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Powered Data Buoy Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powered Data Buoy Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Powered Data Buoy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Powered Data Buoy Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Powered Data Buoy Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Powered Data Buoy Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powered Data Buoy Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Powered Data Buoy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Data Buoy Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Powered Data Buoy Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Data Buoy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solar Powered

4.1.3 Battery Powered

4.2 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Powered Data Buoy Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued

