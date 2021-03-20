Global Prostaglandin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Prostaglandin market. Prostaglandins are autocank derived from arachidonic acid. They both sustain homeostatic functions and mediate pathogenic mechanisms, including the inflammatory response.

Prostaglandins control several processes in the body, especially as it relates to the healing process. When tissue is damaged or infected, this group of hormones will create the reactions that cause pain, fever and inflammation, which sparks the healing process. Prostaglandins also stimulate the formation of a blood clot and the contraction of the blood vessel wall when body is bleeding. Once blood clots are no longer needed and the injury begins to heal, another prostaglandin will stimulate the changes that allow the clots to dissipate and the blood vessel wall to relax.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prostaglandin in India, including the following market information:

India Prostaglandin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Prostaglandin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

India Prostaglandin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in India Prostaglandin Market 2019 (%)

The global Prostaglandin market was valued at 522.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 625 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prostaglandin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prostaglandin production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Prostaglandin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

India Prostaglandin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Human Prostaglandin

Veterinary Prostaglandin

India Prostaglandin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

India Prostaglandin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cardiovascular

Digestive

Gynecological and Obstetrical

Ophthalmologic

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Prostaglandin Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Prostaglandin Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Prostaglandin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total India Prostaglandin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CEPIA

Johnson Matthey

Pfizer

Cayman Chemical

EMD Millipore

Yonsung Fine Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

Piramal Enterprises

Bio-Techne Corporation

Mironova Labs

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prostaglandin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Prostaglandin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Prostaglandin Overall Market Size

2.1 India Prostaglandin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Prostaglandin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Prostaglandin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prostaglandin Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Prostaglandin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Prostaglandin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Prostaglandin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Prostaglandin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prostaglandin Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Prostaglandin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prostaglandin Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Prostaglandin Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prostaglandin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Prostaglandin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Human Prostaglandin

4.1.3 Veterinary Prostaglandin

4.2 By Type – India Prostaglandin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Prostaglandin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Prostaglandin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Prostaglandin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Prostaglandin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Prostaglandin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Prostaglandin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Prostaglandin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Prostaglandin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Prostaglandin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cardiovascular

5.1.3 Digestive

5.1.4 Gynecological and Obstetrical

…..continued

