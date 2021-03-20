All news

Global Prostaglandin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Prostaglandin market. Prostaglandins are autocank derived from arachidonic acid. They both sustain homeostatic functions and mediate pathogenic mechanisms, including the inflammatory response.

Prostaglandins control several processes in the body, especially as it relates to the healing process. When tissue is damaged or infected, this group of hormones will create the reactions that cause pain, fever and inflammation, which sparks the healing process. Prostaglandins also stimulate the formation of a blood clot and the contraction of the blood vessel wall when body is bleeding. Once blood clots are no longer needed and the injury begins to heal, another prostaglandin will stimulate the changes that allow the clots to dissipate and the blood vessel wall to relax.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prostaglandin in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Indonesia Prostaglandin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Prostaglandin Market 2019 (%)
The global Prostaglandin market was valued at 522.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 625 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prostaglandin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prostaglandin production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Prostaglandin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Human Prostaglandin
Veterinary Prostaglandin

Indonesia Prostaglandin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cardiovascular
Digestive
Gynecological and Obstetrical
Ophthalmologic
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Prostaglandin Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Prostaglandin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
CEPIA
Johnson Matthey
Pfizer
Cayman Chemical
EMD Millipore
Yonsung Fine Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
Piramal Enterprises
Bio-Techne Corporation
Mironova Labs

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prostaglandin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Prostaglandin Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Prostaglandin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Prostaglandin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Prostaglandin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prostaglandin Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Prostaglandin Companies Ranked by Revenue

…..continued

 

