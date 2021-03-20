All news

Global Protection Insurance Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Income protection insurance (IPI) is an insurance policy, paying benefits to policyholders who are incapacitated and hence unable to work due to illness or accident.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Income Protection Insurance in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market 2019 (%)
The global Income Protection Insurance market was valued at 41910 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 46790 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the Income Protection Insurance market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Income Protection Insurance businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Income Protection Insurance in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Income Protection Insurance market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Short Term Income Protection Insurance
Long Term Income Protection Insurance
Long term income protection insurance is the most important market, with market shares of 70.45% in 2019.

Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Men
Women
The larger market by end users is men, with 54.75% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Income Protection Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Income Protection Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aviva
Legal & General
Fidelity Life
Royal London
VitalityLife
Generali
Allianz
AXA
LV= Liverpool Victoria

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Income Protection Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Thailand Income Protection Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Income Protection Insurance Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Income Protection Insurance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Income Protection Insurance Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Income Protection Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Income Protection Insurance Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Income Protection Insurance Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Thailand Manufacturers Income Protection Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Income Protection Insurance Players in Thailand
3.6.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Income Protection Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Income Protection Insurance Companies

