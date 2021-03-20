Global Protection Insurance Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Income protection insurance (IPI) is an insurance policy, paying benefits to policyholders who are incapacitated and hence unable to work due to illness or accident.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Income Protection Insurance in China, including the following market information:

China Income Protection Insurance Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Income Protection Insurance Market 2019 (%)

The global Income Protection Insurance market was valued at 41910 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 46790 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the Income Protection Insurance market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Income Protection Insurance businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Income Protection Insurance in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Income Protection Insurance market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Income Protection Insurance Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Income Protection Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Short Term Income Protection Insurance

Long Term Income Protection Insurance

Long term income protection insurance is the most important market, with market shares of 70.45% in 2019.

China Income Protection Insurance Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Income Protection Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Men

Women

The larger market by end users is men, with 54.75% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Income Protection Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Income Protection Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aviva

Legal & General

Fidelity Life

Royal London

VitalityLife

Generali

Allianz

AXA

LV= Liverpool Victoria

