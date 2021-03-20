Global Protective Relay Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Protective Relay Market is valued approximately at USD 3.82 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A protective relay is a type of relay device, which is mainly designed to trip a circuit breaker, when a fault is spotted. It is an automatic gadget which can sense any abnormal situation such as faults of the electric circuit. It also assist in removing the spotted faulty portion from rest of the circuit. Protective relays plays a vital role in various fields, comprising equipment protection, power generation and transmission & distribution. They are installed in the circuit to reduce the electrical breakdowns affected by the fault currents and transients that flow via the circuit, and to alleviate their effects. Surging investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure and renewable sources, increase in power production capacity worldwide and rapid growth in urbanization & industrialization are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, As per the T&D World, electric utilities would invest around USD 3.2 trillion globally in the new and replacement of transmission & distribution infrastructure during 2017-2027. Also, according to the European commission, it is estimated that $28.44 billion is required to be invested in renewable sources between 2020 and 2050. These initiatives aims to strengthen the demand for protective relay around the world. Moreover, growing demand for electronic devices along with surging utility of high-voltage direct current transmission is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecast years. However, high installation and maintenance cost is one of the major factors responsible for the hampering the growth of global Protective Relay market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Protective Relay Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in investment in renewable sector coupled with the modernization of grid infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Further, growing infrastructural development in India & China due to the increasing economic growth in these countries is further expected to spur the demand of protective relay over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Fanox Electronic

Basler Electric

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage Range:

High-Voltage Protective Relay

Medium-Voltage Protective Relay

Low-Voltage Protective Relay

By Application:

Feeder Protection

Transmission Line Protection

Motor Protection

Transformer Protection

Generator Protection

By End-User

Utilities

Industries

Renewable

Marine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Protective Relay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Protective Relay Market, by Voltage Range, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Protective Relay Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Protective Relay Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Protective Relay Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Protective Relay Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Protective Relay Market Dynamics

3.1. Protective Relay Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Protective Relay Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Protective Relay Market, by Voltage Range

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Protective Relay Market by Voltage Range, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Protective Relay Market Estimates & Forecasts by Voltage Range 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Protective Relay Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. High-Voltage Protective Relay

5.4.2. Medium-Voltage Protective Relay

5.4.3. Low-Voltage Protective Relay

Chapter 6. Global Protective Relay Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Protective Relay Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Protective Relay Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Protective Relay Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Feeder Protection

6.4.2. Transmission Line Protection

6.4.3. Motor Protection

6.4.4. Transformer Protection

6.4.5. Generator Protection

….. continued

