Global PSA Test Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.

The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

ALSO READ : http://crweworld.com/usa/nh/new-boston/localnews/news/1904824/fibromyalgia-treatment-market-increasing-rapidly-covid-19-impacts-industry-opportunity-analysis-and-forecast

This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in US, including the following market information:

US PSA Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US PSA Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US PSA Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US PSA Test Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://www.bloglovin.com/@sakshimishra5/enterprise-video-market-key-findings-regional

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PSA Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PSA Test production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US PSA Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CLIA

ELISA

Others

US PSA Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Screening

Post-treatment Monitoring

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-windshield-market-regional-analysis-trend-segmentation-business-growth-revenue-and-opportunities-forecast-2023-2021-02-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US PSA Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US PSA Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

Roche

Beckman Coulter

PerkinElmer

Tosoh

Ortho Clinical

Fujirebio

Mediwatch

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PSA Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US PSA Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US PSA Test Overall Market Size

2.1 US PSA Test Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US PSA Test Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US PSA Test Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PSA Test Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US PSA Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US PSA Test Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US PSA Test Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US PSA Test Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PSA Test Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers PSA Test Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 PSA Test Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Companies

4 Sights by Product

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105