Global PSA Test Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.

The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan PSA Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan PSA Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan PSA Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan PSA Test Market 2019 (%)

The global PSA Test market was valued at 487.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 712.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PSA Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PSA Test production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan PSA Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CLIA

ELISA

Others

Japan PSA Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Screening

Post-treatment Monitoring

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan PSA Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan PSA Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

Roche

Beckman Coulter

PerkinElmer

Tosoh

Ortho Clinical

Fujirebio

Mediwatch

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PSA Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan PSA Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan PSA Test Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan PSA Test Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan PSA Test Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan PSA Test Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PSA Test Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan PSA Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan PSA Test Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan PSA Test Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan PSA Test Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PSA Test Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers PSA Test Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 PSA Test Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan PSA Test Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 CLIA

4.1.3 ELISA

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan PSA Test Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan PSA Test Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan PSA Test Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan PSA Test Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan PSA Test Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan PSA Test Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan PSA Test Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan PSA Test Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan PSA Test Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…..continued

