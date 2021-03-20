Global Self-adhesive Labels Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Self-adhesive Labels Market is valued approximately at USD 31.28 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Self-Adhesive labels are specialized type of labels used in packaging. These labels are multilayered systems that contains information on their surface and are made of three layers namely release liner, adhesive layer and face material. Various packaging applications use these self-adhesive labels to display information such as barcode, product description, track and trace coding and authentication of coding. Further, substantial growth in the ecommerce industry along with the rising disposable income has led the adoption of Self-adhesive labels across the forecast period. Also, increase in the urban population, demand for pharmaceutical supplies is expected to fuel the demand for Self-adhesive labels. Moreover, with the increasing demand for convenience and quality food products the demand for packaged food products is increasing. In these food packages the product information and the nutritional content on the food package along with the manufacturing date and expiry date is printed on the package using Self adhesive labels.

The regional analysis of global Self-adhesive labels market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising industrialization and urbanization in china due to migration of rural population to urban areas. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles which lead to increase in adoption of packaged foods and other utilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Self-adhesive labels market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avery Dennison (US)

CCL Industries (Canada)

Constantia Flexibles Group (Austria)

UPM-Kymmene (Finland)

Multi-Color Corporation (US)

Coveris holdings S.A. (US)

Fuji Seal International (Japan)

Huhtamaki (Finland)

LINTEC (Japan)

Torraspapel Adestor (Spain).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Composition:

Release liner

Linerless

Adhesive layer

Face Stock

By Nature:

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable

By Application:

Food & beverages

Consumer durables

Pharmaceuticals

Home & personal care products

Retail labels

Others (labels used on apparels & textiles, industrial lubricants & paints, and gifts)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Self-adhesive labels Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Self-adhesive labels Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Self-adhesive labels Market, by Composition, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Self-adhesive labels Market, by Nature, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Self-adhesive labels Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Self-adhesive labels Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Self-adhesive labels Market Dynamics

3.1. Self-adhesive labels Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Self-adhesive labels Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Self-adhesive labels Market, by Composition

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Self-adhesive labels Market by Composition, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Self-adhesive labels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Composition 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Self-adhesive labels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Release liner

5.4.2. Linerless

5.4.3. Adhesive layer

5.4.4. Face Stock

Chapter 6. Global Self-adhesive labels Market, by Nature

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Self-adhesive labels Market by Nature, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Self-adhesive labels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Nature 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Self-adhesive labels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Permanent

6.4.2. Removable

6.4.3. Repositionable

….. continued

