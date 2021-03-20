All news

Global Sistemas McDonald’s Portugal Lda in Consumer Foodservice (Portugal) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2021

The history of McDonald’s in Portugal remains successful mainly due to the capacity the brand had to quickly adapt to new trends, flavours and Portuguese consumer preferences. Continuous innovation in service and new product options, partnerships with other players that could hold value from a client’s perspective and continuous expansion are part of its future strategy.

