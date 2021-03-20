All news

Global Sleep Aids in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Sleep disorders arising from the stressful lifestyles of many Swiss consumers contributed to the good value growth of sleep aids in 2019, with reports indicating that more women than men and 65-year-old and older consumers are the highest users. Concerns about finance, work and family life, as well as repetitive daily activities especially involving technology (such as smartphones, tablets, computers or TVs) often result in sleep disorders or at least trouble sleeping. This drives demand for sle…

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Toc

Sleep Aids in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

October 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Stressful Lifestyles Drive Demand for Sleep Aids

Growth Potential Dampened by Concerns Around Addiction

Traditional/herbal Sleep Aids Popular As They Are Perceived As Safer

Competitive Landscape

Only the Most Trusted Brands Make It To the Top

Herbal Sleep Aids of All Kinds Perform Well..continue

 

