Global Soft Drinks Packaging in Germany Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Soft Drinks Packaging in Germany Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Once the domain of carbonates, the metal beverage can pack type has more recently seen growth in various other categories. This is exemplified by new product developments in 2019 in bottled water and energy drinks. In bottled water, Rhodius has introduced its waters in metal beverage cans. While the use of this pack type might once have seemed counterintuitive, given the premium positioning of these products, the acceptance of bottled water by German consumers as one of the healthiest options in…

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks Packaging in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Soft Drinks Packaging in Germany

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Metal beverage cans succeed in multiple categories

On-the-go trend boosts sales of smaller format sizes

War on sugar hits liquid cartons hard..continue

 

