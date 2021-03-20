All news

Global Spotlight on Luxury Travel: The Power of Nature Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Spotlight on Luxury Travel: The Power of Nature Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The global experiential luxury sector is growing rapidly, as consumers continue to gravitate towards experiences over things. The travel boom shows no sign of slowing, but with concerns about climate change on the rise, luxury travellers are searching for unique experiences that align with their eco-conscious values. Luxury resorts are expected to lead by example in their efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, eliminate waste, protect the environment and support local communities.

Euromonitor International’s Spotlight on Luxury Travel: The Power of Nature global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Spotlight on Luxury Travel: The Power of Nature

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Introduction

Experiential Luxury Overview

Luxury Eco-tourism Trailblazers

The Power of Nature

Key Takeaways

Definitions..continue

 

