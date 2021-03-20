Global Suntory Holdings Ltd in Soft Drinks (World) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

All news

Suntory is among the world’s leading soft drinks companies, with a wide portfolio but greater focus on bottled water, RTD tea and RTD coffee. While Suntory has a strong presence in its home market of Japan, a mature economy coupled with negative price mixes points towards a greater international focus. Suntory looks to ride the healthy living trend and exploit growth of RTD tea and bottled water in the rest of Asia Pacific and Western Europe, while entering the large RTD coffee market in the US.

Euromonitor International’s Suntory Holdings Ltd in Soft Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in theSoft Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Suntory Holdings Ltd in Soft Drinks (World)

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Introduction

State of Play

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Soft Drinks Category Analysis

Key Findings

Appendix..continue

 

