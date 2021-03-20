Global Temperature Transmitter Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

A temperature transmitter is a type of electrical instrument which interfaces a temperature sensor (i.e. thermistor, thermocouple, or RTD) to a measurement or control device (such as data logger, loop controller, display, recorder, etc.). Usually, temperature transmitters amplify, filter noise, isolate, linearize, and transform the input signal from the sensor then deliver to a consistent output signal to the control device. Ordinary electrical output signals consumed in manufacturing plants are of 4-20mA or 0-10V DC ranges. For instance, 4mA could represent 0°C and 20mA means 100°C. Growing demand from mining and power industries, increasing investments in automation industries and rising demand for wireless and non-intrusive temperature measurement capabilities are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in India, it is estimated that mining industry production was 5.3% in 2017, an increase from 4.3% in 2016, as per the Statista. Similarly, the U.S. mines produced a projected USD 82.2 billion of raw mineral materials in 2018, a 3% increase over the reviewed total of USD 79.7 billion in 2017, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Owing to surging mining industries, the acceptance of temperature transmitter is growing at significant rate over the forecast period. Moreover, surging developments in temperature transmitter technology is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high initial cost of pressure transmitter may act as a major restraint for the growth of global temperature transmitter market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Temperature Transmitter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand from automotive industry along with increasing utilization for residential HVAC systems in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and supportive local government, rapid industrialization, and growing demand for energy capacity expansion would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Endress+Hauser AG

Spectris PLC

General Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Emerson Electric

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Novus Automation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermistor

Thermocouple

By Mounting Setups:

Field Mounting

Rail Mounting

Head Mounting

By End-User:

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Metal and Mining

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Temperature Transmitter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Temperature Transmitter Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Temperature Transmitter Market, by Mounting Setups, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Temperature Transmitter Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Temperature Transmitter Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Temperature Transmitter Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Temperature Transmitter Market Dynamics

3.1. Temperature Transmitter Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Temperature Transmitter Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Temperature Transmitter Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Temperature Transmitter Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Temperature Transmitter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Temperature Transmitter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Resistance Temperature Detector

5.4.2. Thermistor

5.4.3. Thermocouple

Chapter 6. Global Temperature Transmitter Market, by Mounting Setups

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Temperature Transmitter Market by Mounting Setups, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Temperature Transmitter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mounting Setups, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Temperature Transmitter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Field Mounting

6.4.2. Rail Mounting

6.4.3. Head Mounting

….. continued

