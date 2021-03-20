Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Size study, by Drug Delivery Technologies (Topical, Oral Time Release/Sustained Release, Targeted Delivery, Encapsulation, Aerosol/Inhalation, Transdermal, Implants, Injectable, Liposomal, Pegylation ) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market is valued approximately USD 111.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Drug delivery is a methodology or method of administering a pharmaceutical compound to attain a therapeutic impact in humans or animals. Drug delivery systems are built technologies for the targeted delivery and/or controlled unharness of therapeutic agents. Medicines have long been accustomed to improve health and extend lives. Drug delivery technologies enhance the drug life cycle through extending patent rights and also enhance drug safety and efficacy. Growing need for effective delivery of novel biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical coupled with innovation in drug delivery technologies are key driving forces of market. Apart from this, patent expiration of drugs coupled with innovations in drug delivery technologies are further contributing towards market growth. As per the FDA products module in 2018 the approvals according to the delivery route by the FDA increased by 35% for injections amounting to 40 apporvals, while the oral drig delivery approvals amounted to 59 an increase of 52%. Moreover, home-care drug delivery devices & self-administration is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, drug failures and technical barriers impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to various technological innovation such as drug polymer conjugates. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising patent awareness levels and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Elan Corporation

Alkermes, Inc

Altea Therapeutics Inc.

Antares Pharma Inc.

A.P. Pharma, Inc.

Applied Pharma

Aradigm Corporation

Baxter Biopharma

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Bioject Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Delivery Technologies:

Topical

Oral Time Release/Sustained Release

Targeted Delivery

Encapsulation

Aerosol/Inhalation

Transdermal

Implants

Injectable

Liposomal

Pegylation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, by Drug Delivery Technologies, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Dynamics

3.1. Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, by Drug Delivery Technologies

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market by Drug Delivery Technologies, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drug Delivery Technologies 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Topical

5.4.2. Oral Time Release/Sustained Release

5.4.3. Targeted Delivery

5.4.4. Encapsulation

5.4.5. Aerosol/Inhalation

5.4.6. Transdermal

5.4.7. Implants

5.4.8. Injectable

5.4.9. Liposomal

5.4.10. Pegylation

Chapter 6. Global Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.2.1. U.S. Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.2.1.1. Drug Delivery Technologies breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.3. Europe Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.3.2. Germany Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.3.3. Rest of Europe Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.4.2. India Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.4.3. Japan Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.5. Latin America Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.5.2. Mexico Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

6.6. Rest of The World Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market

….. continued

