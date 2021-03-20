All news

Global Travel in Bosnia-Herzegovina Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The report ahead highlights key trends developing in the travel industry of Bosnia-Herzegovina, analyses what drives these trends and what the most plausible scenarios are for the forecast period. During the review period, the travel industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina soared, primarily driven by strong increases in inbound arrivals. The appeal of the country as a travel destination strengthened as European tourists showed more interest in culture and history themed travel, but also grew increasingly…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

TRAVEL IN BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Euromonitor International

October 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Executive Summary

Travel Continues To Grow

Travel Intermediaries Are at the Forefront of the Online Trend

Small Lodging Players Build A Competitive Advantage Through Online Reviews

A Leading Attraction Is Launched in Bosnia-herzegovina

Bosnia-herzegovina’s Travel Industry Is Set for Continued Growth

SWOT..continue

 

