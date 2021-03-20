Global Travel in Macau Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Following the sharp recession of 2014-2016, Macau tourism experienced healthy recovery led by the rebound in the gaming industry. Over recent years, the Macau government has been demonstrating initiatives in diversifying Macau’s tourism attractions and rebranding the city as the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure. In addition, major casino operators have been introducing alternative entertainment elements catering to family travellers. These initiatives, combined with the improvement in accessi…

Get free sample https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801923-travel-in-macau

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Macau report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ambulatory-surgical-centers-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-hospital-affiliated-ascs-and-freestanding-ascs-by-services-diagnostic-service-and-surgical-service-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-meal-kit-delivery-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-16

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

TRAVEL IN MACAU

Euromonitor International

October 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Rebranding Macau As A World Centre of Tourism and Leisure

Gaming Recovers

There Is Greater Connectivity With Hong Kong and Mainland China

Macau Is Asia Pacific’s Mice Centre

Online Travel Continues To Grow, Riding on the Rise in Leisure Outbound

SWOT..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105