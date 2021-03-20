Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.

The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste

The materials used to do VSP are PET, PE, PP, EPS etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Skin Packaging in India, including the following market information:

India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

India Vacuum Skin Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2019 (%)

The global Vacuum Skin Packaging market was valued at 1160.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1517.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vacuum Skin Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vacuum Skin Packaging production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PE

PP

PA

Others

India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sealed Air

Amcor (Bemis)

Winpak Ltd.

Linpac Packaging

MULTIVAC

DuPont

G. Mondini

Schur Flexibles

Plastopil Hazorea

Quinn Packaging

Table of Contents

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Vacuum Skin Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 India Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Vacuum Skin Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Vacuum Skin Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

