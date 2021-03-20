All news

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Comments Off on Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.

The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste

The materials used to do VSP are PET, PE, PP, EPS etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Skin Packaging in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2019 (%)
The global Vacuum Skin Packaging market was valued at 1160.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1517.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vacuum Skin Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vacuum Skin Packaging production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
PE
PP
PA
Others

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Meat and Poultry
Seafood
Dairy Products
Fresh Produce
Ready Meals

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Sealed Air
Amcor (Bemis)
Winpak Ltd.
Linpac Packaging
MULTIVAC
DuPont
G. Mondini
Schur Flexibles
Plastopil Hazorea
Quinn Packaging

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

