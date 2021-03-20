All news

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.

The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste

The materials used to do VSP are PET, PE, PP, EPS etc.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224218-vacuum-skin-packaging-market-in-china-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Skin Packaging in China, including the following market information:
China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
China Vacuum Skin Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2019 (%)
The global Vacuum Skin Packaging market was valued at 1160.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1517.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/11/24/functional-acids-market-major-manufacturers-trends-sales-supply-demand-share-analysis-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vacuum Skin Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vacuum Skin Packaging production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
PE
PP
PA
Others

China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Meat and Poultry
Seafood
Dairy Products
Fresh Produce
Ready Meals

ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/521231852/agricultural-crop-insurance-market-2020-global-analysis-share-trends-application-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Sealed Air
Amcor (Bemis)
Winpak Ltd.
Linpac Packaging
MULTIVAC
DuPont
G. Mondini
Schur Flexibles
Plastopil Hazorea
Quinn Packaging

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Vacuum Skin Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 China Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Vacuum Skin Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Vacuum Skin Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

 

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Wire Mesh Belt Market by Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities in 2027

Credible Markets

The Global Wire Mesh Belt Market Research Report Provides a Detailed Analysis of Market, Based on Competitive Intensity and How the Competition Will Take Shape in Coming Years. The report titled on “Wire Mesh Belt Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, Application and Forecast to 2021-2026” firstly introduced the Wire […]
All news

Global Back up as a Service Market 2025: Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc, Commvault Systems, NetApp, Inc, Unitrends Inc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Veritas Technologies, Veeam Software, CA Technologies, Acronis International GmbH, Arcserve, Datto

anita_adroit

The primary motive of this newly composed research report is to elucidate versatile information on complex market developments, highlighting crucial elements such as research methodologies, trend evaluation, company reviews and the like. Based on these versatile information sets, market players in global Back up as a Service market can effectively deliver remunerative business decisions. The […]
All news

High Purity Carbon Dioxide Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Messer, Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Hunan Kaimeite Gases

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of High Purity Carbon Dioxide Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the High Purity Carbon Dioxide market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]