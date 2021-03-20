Global Vibration Level Switch Market Size study, by Technology (Vibrating Fork, Vibrating Rod), by Application (Liquids, Solids), by End-User (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Power Generation, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Vibration Level Switch Market is valued approximately at USD 610.04 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Vibration Level Switches are extensively used as low-level indicators or overfill protection devices in liquids and also in powdery and granular bulk solids. Vibration levels consist of a wide range of applications such as pump controls, overfill or dry run protection, dry/wet indication in pipes, and high/low fail-safe limit switch. In these applications, vibration level switches are primarily used owing to their high flexibility for different viscosities of the liquids. Further, it has several other advantages such as high sensitivity, compact form factor, and cost-effectiveness; it provides reliable level measurement under harsh environment conditions and hygienic applications. It doesn’t require any calibration due to the absence of mechanical moving parts that may break down or wear out over time. Growing demand in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries along with surging emphasis on functional safety of overfill protection systems are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For example, food & beverages industry require reliable level monitoring equipment. Point level measurement instruments functioning in the food & beverage industry need to comply with hygiene and safety regulations. Thus, vibration level switches are extensively used to deliver consistent point level measurement of bulk solids and liquids, under the hygienic process conditions. Moreover, surging possibilities with newer wireless vibration level switch designs aided with industrial growth in emerging countries are few factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecast years. However, harsh performance issues is one of the major factors restraining the growth of global vibration level switch market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Vibration Level Switch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of automation in process industries which leads to rise in need for their functional safety and growing pharmaceutical & chemical industries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and supportive local government, rapid industrialization, and growing number of power projects would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Endress+Hauser
Emerson Electric
Siemens
Vega Grieshaber
KROHNE Ltd.
ABB
Ametek
Finetek
Magnetrol International
Dwyer Instruments
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Vibrating Fork
Vibrating Rod
By Application:
Liquids
Solids
By End-User:
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater
Chemicals
Power Generation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Vibration Level Switch Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Vibration Level Switch Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Vibration Level Switch Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Vibration Level Switch Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Vibration Level Switch Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Vibration Level Switch Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Vibration Level Switch Market Dynamics
3.1. Vibration Level Switch Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Vibration Level Switch Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Vibration Level Switch Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Vibration Level Switch Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Vibration Level Switch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Vibration Level Switch Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Vibrating Fork
5.4.2. Vibrating Rod
Chapter 6. Global Vibration Level Switch Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Vibration Level Switch Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Vibration Level Switch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Vibration Level Switch Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Liquids
6.4.2. Solids
Chapter 7. Global Vibration Level Switch Market, by End-User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Vibration Level Switch Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Vibration Level Switch Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. Vibration Level Switch Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Oil & Gas
7.4.2. Water & Wastewater
7.4.3. Chemicals
7.4.4. Power Generation
7.4.5. Others
….. continued
