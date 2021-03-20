All news

Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Latin America Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Latin America Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

There were stronger sales increases seen almost across the board in vitamins and dietary supplements in 2020, including explosive growth for vitamin C, as consumers looked to boost their immune systems, given the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Vitamin D was another dynamic product perceived by some to offer protection against the virus. Growth will continue to be strong, with the pandemic possibly serving to help increase the prevention culture among the Latin American population.

Get free sample https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4602995-vitamins-and-dietary-supplements-in-latin-america

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Latin America global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/parkinsons-disease-levodopa-induced-dyskinesia-pd-lid-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

 

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lactulose-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-16

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Airless Packaging Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Airless Packaging Market was valued at USD 4.61 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2019 to 2026. The study of the Airless Packaging Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the segments and […]
All news

How Will Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market React from 2021 Onwards?

hiren.s

A recent Market Research Report by Market Research Store, on “Miniature Ball Bearings Market Overview By Trends, Size, Industry Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast Till 2026” Flourishing data has been added to the collection to provide readers with detailed information about  market developments, includes detailed market overview, seller scenario, market dimensions, as well as […]
All news

Waterproof Connectors Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Molex, Amphenol LTW, JST Belgium NV, HTP ASIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Hirose Electric Co Ltd

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- Market Research Intellect recently released a report on the Waterproof Connectors Market. The study is corroborated by data obtained either from primary sources or from corporate databases. Market experts have confirmed that the data is realistic and relevant to certain market conditions and therefore […]